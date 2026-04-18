/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders? check result

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in Match 25 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (Apr 18). Skipper Shubman Gill led the charge with a fluent 86 off 50 deliveries, guiding his side to their third win of the season. Meanwhile, KKR’s struggles continued as they suffered their fifth defeat in six matches, with their only point coming from a rain-affected game against Punjab Kings earlier in the tournament.



Chasing 181, GT openers started very strongly, as Gill and Sai Sudharsan attacked from the beginning and did not waste time settling in. Gill played with control and hit smart shots, reaching 22 runs in just nine balls. Sudharsan also played aggressively and together they took GT to 40 runs in just three overs without losing a wicket.

The pitch became easier for batting later in the evening and the ball was coming nicely onto the bat. KKR finally got a breakthrough when Sunil Narine dismissed Sudharsan, who got out trying to play a sweep shot. Even after that, GT were in a strong position at 71 for one after the power-play.

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Gill kept the pressure on KKR’s attack, taking 12 runs off Roy in the seventh over. Chakaravarthy struck in the 10th, dismissing Buttler for 25, marking the seventh time he has removed him in 11 T20 meetings.

Gill then brought up his half-century in just 27 balls in the next over and continued to anchor the innings, taking a six and a four off Chakaravarthy in the 12th. Narine followed with a tight spell, conceding only four runs in his final over to finish with figures of 1/28 from four overs.

Chakaravarthy returned in the 15th to send Sundar back for 13, with Glenn Phillips coming in next. The wicket also took him to 100 IPL scalps for KKR, making him only the third player after Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to reach the milestone for the franchise.

In the 17th over, after being driven for a boundary by Gill, Arora struck to dismiss the GT skipper for 86 off 50 balls.

Glenn Phillips scored a quick 19 runs but got out in the final over while trying to finish the match with a big shot. In the end, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan calmly finished the game, giving GT the win in the last over.

Earlier, Cameron Green’s maiden IPL 2026 half-century helped KKR post a competitive 180. He top-scored with 79 off 55 balls, marking his second-best IPL knock after his unbeaten century for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023.

KKR’s innings began on a shaky note, as skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammed Siraj in the opening over and Kagiso Rabada followed it up by dismissing Angkrish Raghuvanshi with a good outswinger.

Those early blows left KKR under pressure in the powerplay and forced them into a rebuilding phase.

Tim Seifert attempted to shift momentum with a couple of boundaries and a six, but Rabada’s well-directed short ball ended his stay, with Phillips completing the catch. Green found the fence regularly and steadied the innings through partnerships with Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy.