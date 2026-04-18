/IPL 2026 updated points table: Gujarat Titans break into top four; KKR still winless

Gujarat Titans continued their winning momentum on Friday (Apr 18), securing a comfortable five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After opening their campaign with two losses, the Titans have now won three consecutive matches, moving up to fourth place with six points from five matches. In contrast, KKR’s struggles continued as they suffered their fifth defeat of the season and remain at the bottom of the table with just one point, earned from a rain-affected no-result against Punjab Kings earlier in the tournament. KKR are still the only side without a win after 25 matches this season.

Chasing a target of 181, Gujarat Titans got over the line with two balls remaining, slightly boosting their net run rate from -0.029 to +0.018, a marginal yet meaningful improvement for the Shubman Gill-captained side.

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At the top of the standings, Punjab Kings continue to lead with nine points from five games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals follow close behind with eight points each, with RCB holding second place due to a better net run rate.

The middle of the table remains tightly packed, with four teams tied on four points. Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit fifth due to a superior NRR, followed by Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

At the lower end, Mumbai Indians are placed ninth with just two points from five matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders remain at the bottom of the table.

IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs KKR