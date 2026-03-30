/IPL 2026: Samson’s CSK debut under cloud cover as rain threatens RR fixture in Guwahati

Two former IPL champions, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will face off in game three of IPL 2026 in Guwahati on Monday (Mar 30). With no MS Dhoni available for selection for the franchise’s season opener, all eyes will be on CSK debutant Sanju Samson, who faces his ex-IPL team; however, rain could affect Monday’s fixture as the Guwahati weather forecast suggests showers during the match time. While the Barsapara Stadium would welcome its home team’s former hero Samson, the fans and players could be made to wait for any action later on Monday.

Sanju was part of the blockbuster trade ahead of IPL 2026, which saw him switch sides, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran returning to the Royals. Sanju’s move to CSK bolsters their batting attack, with the team captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, confirming him as his opening partner for the season.

While it’s an almost homecoming for Samson, so would be for Jadeja, who will turn up against Chennai, a franchise he won three IPL titles with (2018, 2021 and 2023). In the 2023 final against the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans (GT), it was Jadeja who hit the winning runs, smashing four off the final delivery to help his team win the famous tie.

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No Dhoni in Guwahati

The injury crisis has hit the CSK camp hard, with three of their first-team players missing their tournament opener. While their former captain and team veteran MS Dhoni will be away till at least the end of April after suffering a calf strain in training, CSK’s overseas batter Dewald Brevis will also be out for the away Rajasthan fixture due to a side strain.

Also read | Injury crises hit CSK camp as Dewald Brevis latest to miss IPL 2026 with injury – Report