/IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma trains ahead of GT clash, will he make the XI?

Mumbai Indians have been handed a significant boost ahead of their IPL 2026 encounter with Gujarat Titans, as Rohit Sharma has resumed training following a hamstring issue. The former skipper picked up the injury during MI’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and later underwent scans to assess the problem. Though he initially attempted to play through it, he was sidelined for the match against Punjab Kings, with captain Hardik Pandya earlier indicating that the opener might miss more than one match. Encouragingly for MI, his recovery has progressed well.

Before the Ahmedabad fixture, Rohit was back in the nets and appeared at ease, playing his usual range of shots fluently. His presence has boosted morale within the squad, even as the team management remains cautious about taking any risks with his fitness.

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Will Rohit feature against GT?

A call on Rohit’s participation is still pending, with the franchise set to assess him in the final training session before the match. In an official update, MI confirmed that he is continuing to bat in the nets under the supervision of the medical staff and head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

In his absence, MI adjusted their top order by promoting Quinton de Kock to open alongside Ryan Rickelton and the change paid off immediately, with de Kock striking an impressive 112 against Punjab. If Rohit is cleared to play, he is expected to partner de Kock at the top, particularly with Rickelton struggling to maintain consistency after a bright start.