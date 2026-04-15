IPL 2026: Wadhera credits Iyer after positive start, says 'you play freely, taking pressure is my job'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (April 16) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) as both teams look to snatch two points. While MI will enter the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats, PBKS remain the only undefeated team in the season. Ahead of the contest, PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera credited captain Shreyas Iyer, who has played a crucial role in the team’s dominance.

Nehal credits Shreyas

"I was talking to Shreyas recently and he told me, ‘You play freely, taking pressure is my job.’ It tells you a lot about him as a leader—he enjoys that responsibility. Seeing him finish games and stay not out in our recent wins has been fabulous for the entire group," Wadhera said on the eve of the MI vs PBKS contest during the press conference.

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He added that the environment in the dressing room has been shaped by a culture of relentless positivity, led by head coach Ricky Ponting. Nehal noted that the coaching staff focuses on mental development just as much as technical skills.

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"There is no negative word in his dictionary. He always chooses the positive path and backs us to play without fear. He is always there in the nets, standing and analysing every shot to see how we can be better. That kind of backing gives every player a massive boost in confidence," Nehal explained.

Punjab Kings arrive in Mumbai following a massive six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing, where the team chased 219 with 7 balls to spare. PBKS will take on MI at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. IST.