/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about SRH vs PBKS match no 49 timing, squad, H2H & more

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings in match 49 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (May 6). PBKS have won six of their nine matches so far and are currently at the top of the points table, while SRH have also managed six victories from 10 games. Both teams will be looking to return to winning ways after recent defeats. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the SRH vs PBKS clash in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have clashed 25 times in the Indian Premier League, with SRH winning 17 matches and PBKS claiming victory in eight encounters.

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What is the venue for the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.49?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be the venue for the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.49.

When will the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.49?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.49 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.49?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.49 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.49?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.49 in India.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Travis Head, Sakib Hussain and Brydon Carse