/IPL 2026: Are Mumbai Indians still in playoff race - Here's how MI can finish in top 4

Mumbai Indians (MI) kept their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026 with a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 4). LSG posted huge 228/5, powered by Nicholas Pooran’s blistering 63 off 21 balls and a valuable 44 from Mitchell Marsh. In reply, Mumbai took control early, with Rohit Sharma (84 off 44) and Ryan Rickelton (83 off 32) putting on a commanding 143-run opening stand, before Naman Dhir and Will Jacks finished the chase in 18.4 overs. The result keeps MI in contention to end the league stage on 14 points, a tally that has often been enough to secure a top-four finish in previous seasons.