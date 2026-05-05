/IPL 2026: Are Mumbai Indians still in playoff race - Here's how MI can finish in top 4

Mumbai Indians (MI) kept their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026 with a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 4). LSG posted huge 228/5, powered by Nicholas Pooran’s blistering 63 off 21 balls and a valuable 44 from Mitchell Marsh. In reply, Mumbai took control early, with Rohit Sharma (84 off 44) and Ryan Rickelton (83 off 32) putting on a commanding 143-run opening stand, before Naman Dhir and Will Jacks finished the chase in 18.4 overs. The result keeps MI in contention to end the league stage on 14 points, a tally that has often been enough to secure a top-four finish in previous seasons.
What MI must do to qualify
- MI must win all their remaining matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 10), Punjab Kings (May 14), Kolkata Knight Riders (May 20) and Rajasthan Royals (May 24). This will take them to 14 points.
- Three teams like Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals should keep winning and reach 16+ points. That way, they take the top three spots.
- MI need Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans to lose most of their remaining games so they don’t go above 14 points.
- Other teams like Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, KKR and LSG should not win too many matches. If none of them win more than three games from here, they too will stay below or around 14 points.
If all this happens, MI can finish on 14 points and then their net run rate (how big they win) will decide if they qualify.