/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about SRH vs DC match no 31 timing, squad, H2H & more

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday (Apr 21). SRH have played six matches so far, winning three and losing three, while DC have also played six, with three wins and three losses. Both teams will try to maintain their winning momentum with a win. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the SRH vs DC clash in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have clashed 26 times in the Indian Premier League, with SRH winning 13 matches and DC claiming victory in 12 encounters.

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What is the venue for the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.31?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be the venue for the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.31.

When will the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.10?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.31 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

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Which channel will broadcast the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.31?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.31 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.31?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.31 in India.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Travis Head, Sakib Hussain and Brydon Carse