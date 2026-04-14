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IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about RCB vs LSG match no 23 timing, squad, H2H & more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 14, 2026, 21:38 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 21:38 IST
IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about RCB vs LSG match no 23 timing, squad, H2H & more

Rishabh Pant and Rajat Patidar Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

Ahead of the key IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming, head-to-head stats and other important details.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 23 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday (Apr15). RCB have played four matches so far, winning three and losing one. LSG have also played four matches, winning two and losing two. The defending champions will look to build on their winning momentum, while Lucknow will aim to bounce back. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the RCB vs LSG clash in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants have clashed six times in the Indian Premier League, with RCB winning four matches and LSG claiming victory in two encounters.

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What is the venue for the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.23?

The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be the venue for the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.23.

When will the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.23?

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The RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.23 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.23?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.23 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.23?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match No.23 in India.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan and Satvik Deswal

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni and Naman Tiwari

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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