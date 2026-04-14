/IPL 2026: SRH bolster pace attack with Dilshan Madushanka’s addition as Carse’s replacement

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have bolstered their pace attack by announcing Sri Lankan quick Dilshan Madushanka as an injury replacement for England seamer Brydon Carse for the remainder of IPL 2026. Madushanka will join the new pace heroes, Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge, with SRH captain Pat Cummins also expected to land in India and join forces soon. Signed for INR 75 lakh, Madushanka will add value with his left-arm pace, known to trouble even the best of batters with his unplayable inswingers, while his reputation as a handy death bowler makes him a steal buy.

Carse, who was among those retained by the franchise, suffered an injury to his right hand just ahead of the tournament opener against the RCB. While SRH head coach Daniel Vettori hoped that he would recover in time for this season, a delay in his recovery forced the management to pick Madushanka as his replacement.



For the national team, Madushanka has played just one Test, 28 One-Dayers and 19 T20Is, picking a total of 70 wickets. Although he is yet to win his maiden IPL cap, Madushanka is not new to his cash-rich league, having been picked earlier by the Mumbai Indians during the 2024 edition, when a hamstring injury ruled him out of the season.

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Pace woes for SRH

The former IPL champions were in a tight spot picking their best pacers until the home game against the Rajasthan Royals came along. With Cummins’ recovery taking longer than expected and the pace duo of Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat failing to impress thus far, SRH tried the two uncapped quicks, Hussain and Hinge, only for them to turn the tables around with their respective record debuts.

Also read | IPL 2026: SRH get major boost with Pat Cummins expected to join on April 17



The two, playing together for the first time, picked four wickets each against the Royals, helping Hyderabad beat the table toppers by 57 runs the other night in Hyderabad. While Hinge created history with a triple-wicket first over on his debut, later completing his four-fer, Hussain removed the big fishes in Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Donovan Ferreira (69) and two others to register the best haul on his debut.

