The IPL 2026 has reached nearly the one-third mark with each of 10 teams playing four matches each and three have stood out as early contenders for the trophy. Among the three teams are: defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), last year's runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS), and inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals (RR). Out of these three teams, RR and PBKS are yet to lose a match while RCB has lost only once in four matches - that too vs Royals. These teams are on top three positions of the points table with RR leading the chart with eight points from four wins in four matches, PBKS are second with seven points from three wins and one no result in four matches, and RCB are third with six points from three wins and one loss from four matches.

Why Rajasthan Royals can win IPL 2026?

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Royals, the winners of IPL 2008, are playing some really exciting matches under newly-appointed skipper Riyan Parag. Their opening batters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (200 runs) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (183) are in top five run getters this season, giving them flying starts. RR have won two matched batting first and two matches defending, which shows all their bases are covered. Apart from batters, the bowlers have done their job as well. Frontline pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have done well in powerplay while Ravi Bishnoi is second on the list of wicket-takers with nine wickets in four matches.

Overall, Royals have batted 61.1 overs in IPL 2026 and scored 690 runs at 11.29 but giving away just 655 runs in 71 overs at just 9.22 - hence the healthy net run rate of 2.055.

Why Punjab Kings can win IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings have transformed under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and Ricky Ponting as head coach from IPL 2025. They finished second last season and look set to all the way this season. They have won all of three matches chasing, leaving a little ambiguity on how well they can defend if situation arises. In the three completed matches, PBKS have scored 598 runs in 56.4 overs at 10.60 while giving away 590 runs in 60 overs at 9.83. They are a strong side when chasing for sure but the defending test is yet to come.

Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru can win IPL 2026?