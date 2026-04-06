/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about KKR vs PBKS match no 12 timing, squad, H2H & more

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their second home match of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Monday (April 6). KKR have played two matches so far, losing both, while PBKS have also played two matches, winning both comfortably. Last year’s runners-up will look to continue their winning momentum, while the 2024 champions will aim to bounce back. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the KKR vs PBKS clash in IPL history

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have clashed 35 times in the Indian Premier League, with KKR winning 21 matches and PBKS claiming victory in 13 encounters. One match ended without a result.

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What is the venue for the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.12?

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be the venue for the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.12.

When will the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.12?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.12 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.12?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.12 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.12?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.12 in India.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik and Daksh Kamra