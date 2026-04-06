/IPL 2026 | LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka enjoys team dominance vs SRH and internet enjoys his reaction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won their first match of IPL 2026 by taming SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and owner Sanjiv Goenka just couldn't keep calm after how the match started. Bowling first, India's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was lethal with his precision, change of pace, and accuracy as he dismissed dynamic opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head inside powerplay. Prince Yadav, the young fast bowling sensation, then put the icing on the cake by removing in-form batter and skipper Ishan Kishan as SRH were reduced to 22/3 in first six overs. Goenka, who was watching the match, could not hold his emotions and thanked god by taking a photo of a deity out of his packet. The internet, however, had a field day on this.

Netizens enjoy LSG owner Goenka's surprise reaction on team doing well vs SRH

The match started with Shami, who used to play for SRH, removing dashing India opener Abhishek Sharma on the last ball of the first over. Coming back for his second over, Shami sent back Abhishek's partner Travis Head well, putting LSG on top. The final nail in SRH's powerplay coffin was hammered in by youngster Prince Yadav who clean bowled Kishan. Below is how Goenka reacted and the internet's reaction on it:

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