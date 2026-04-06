/'Douche move', says Megyn Kelly on Woods calling Trump after car crash

American podcaster Megyn Kelly called out ace golfer Tiger Woods for calling US President Donald Trump after the recent car crash. Woods was arrested last month under DUI charges after his SUV rolled over in a crash near his Jupiter home in Florida. Kelly, on her YouTube show The Megyn Kelly Show, said Woods calling Trump following the crash was a 'douche move.' The details emerged from bodycam footage which was released recently. Woods can be seen on the phone in the video and telling a sheriff deputy on the scene, "yeah, I was just talking with the president.”

Kelly criticises Woods calling Trump after crash

Speaking on the show on Friday (Apr 3), Kelly said Woods was called Trump "called to try to get out of this somehow."

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"As soon as he rolled the car and got out of it, and the cops were there, he called the president. Which is a douche move, I think. I’m gonna go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was gonna be a PR disaster," she added.

There was no alcohol found in the golfer's body but he admitted taking a couple of pill on the day of the crash, March 27.

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