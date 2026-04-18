/IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals return to winning ways as Miller amends GT loss, RCB fail to go top of standings

Delhi Capitals (DC) returned to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) on Saturday (April 18) as they defeated hosts Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB). Playing at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, DC got the better of RCB by six wickets to register another final over win. David Miller, who missed out on helping DC to a win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) last week, made amends as he scored 15 runs in the final over to help his side back to winning ways. On the other hand, RCB’s defeat in the changed green colour kits meant they missed out on going top of the table and have eight points in six matches of IPL 2026.