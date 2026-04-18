/Can KKR still reach the IPL 2026 playoffs after five losses? Scenarios explained

The IPL 2026 campaign is slipping away for Kolkata Knight Riders, who suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Friday (Apr 17) against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans secured a five-wicket win, powered by captain Shubman Gill’s brilliant 86. Chasing 180, the hosts got home in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand. This setback leaves KKR in an uncertain position, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance as they sit at the bottom of the table with just one point from six games.
To stay in contention for a top-four finish, they would need to win all eight of their remaining league matches, which would take them to 17 points, typically enough for qualification. However, even one more defeat could prove costly, as 15 points may not be sufficient, as seen in past seasons.
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For context, in IPL 2025, the Delhi Capitals ended with 15 points but failed to make the playoffs, while the Mumbai Indians claimed the fourth spot with 16.
Looking ahead, KKR’s next challenge is against the Rajasthan Royals on Apr 19 at Eden Gardens. They will then travel to face the Lucknow Super Giants on Apr 26 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, followed by a clash with the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
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Their remaining fixtures include encounters with the Delhi Capitals (May 8), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 13, Raipur), Gujarat Titans (May 16, Kolkata), Mumbai Indians (May 20, Kolkata) and a final league match against the Delhi Capitals on May 24 at Eden Gardens.