/Smriti Mandhana scripts history, surpasses Rohit Sharma to become India's top T20I scorer

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books during the opening T20I between India and South Africa in Durban on Friday, becoming the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals among all Indian players, across both men’s and women’s cricket. She achieved the milestone with a single off just the second delivery she faced. Heading into the match, Mandhana was level with Rohit Sharma on 4,231 runs, a record he held before retiring after the 2024 men’s T20 World Cup.

Mandhana went on to score 13 runs from 14 balls, taking her overall tally to 4,244 runs in 155 innings, at a strike rate of 124.38.

In the broader context of women’s T20Is, Mandhana now ranks second on the all-time run-scorers list, just behind Suzie Bates, who has accumulated 4,717 runs in 175 innings.

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Highest run-getters in Women’s T20Is

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 4,717 runs in 181 matches

Smriti Mandhana (India) - 4,244 runs in 161 matches

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - 3,869 runs in 191 matches

On the men’s side, Babar Azam leads the charts with 4,596 runs from 136 innings, followed by Rohit Sharma (4231 runs in 151 innings) and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 117 innings).

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India start series with loss, trail 0-1

Despite the historic moment, India fell short in the match, losing by six wickets after being asked to bat first at Kingsmead. Openers Shafali Verma and Mandhana provided a steady start with a 46-run stand, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 off 33 balls, helping India post 157/7.

South Africa successfully chased the target, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 51 off 39 deliveries and Annerie Dercksen, who remained not out on 44 from 34 balls.