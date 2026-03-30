/IPL 2026 | Cam Green a INR 25.20 crore mistake? CA says KKR 'fully aware' of bowling limitations

Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green at the IPL 2026 mini auction for INR 25.20 crore - the highest ever in the history of the league for a foreign player. KKR thought that buying Green gives the team a genuine batter and bowler in one player. The Knight Riders, however, may have miscalculated the move with Green not bowling in team's season opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (Mar 29). Plagued by multiple injuries among bowlers, KKR hoped to rely on Green but could not and MI chased 221-run target with six wickets in hand. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane was not with the fact that Green is not bowling, and Cricket Australia, in a statement on Monday (Mar 30), has said that the IPL franchise was aware of the situation beforehand.

Why Cameron Green did not bowl in KKR vs MI in IPl 2026?

KKR skipper Rahane, after the loss, was asked by the multi-million dollar buy Green didn't bowl against Mumbai Indians and he replied by saying: "Ask Cricket Australia."

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Cricket Australia has now issued a statement, stating that Green is recovering from a lower-back issue and all the details were already available with the franchise.

"Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," a CA spokesperson said. "Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information."

Green did bowl in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup but after slowly working the load post a bowling gap from September 2024 to October 2025 following a back stress fracture surgery.

What next for Green and KKR?

KKR do have bowling woes and skipper Rahane is aware of them. He, however, was hopeful of the all-rounder starting to bowl again which will give the team much-needed balance.