/IPL 2026 Auction: Here's all you need to know about updated Punjab Kings squad, purchases and other key details

Punjab Kings will head into the IPL 2026 season with a largely settled and balanced squad after retaining the core of their 2025 team and making a few targeted additions at the mini-auction. The franchise showed faith in continuity, keeping most of its key performers while fine-tuning specific areas such as pace depth and all-around options. In the IPL 2026 auctions, they bought Ben Dwarshuis and Cooper Connolly, along with Indian talents like Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad.

Before the auction, the franchise released a few notable players, including Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, and Kuldeep Sen, as part of their strategy to free up purse space and rebalance the squad. Praveen Dubey was also released initially, though he later returned via the auction.

Punjab Kings also backed several young and supporting players to strengthen their squad base. Names such as Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Xavier Bartlett, Mitch Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, and Pyla Avinash were retained, ensuring a good mix of youth and experience. In total, PBKS went into the auction with around 21 players already secured, allowing them to be selective with their buys.

Players bought in IPL 2026 auctions by Punjab Kings

Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

PBKS Purse Remaining:Rs. 3.50 crore

PBKS Player Slots Remaining:0

PBKS Overseas Player Slots Remaining:0

PBKS Retained Players List

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 full squad

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.