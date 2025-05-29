IPL 2025, RCB vs PBKS: Punjab crumbles for 101 against red-hot Bengaluru in Qualifier 1

Punjab Kings crumbled for 101 in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Chandigarh stadium on Thursday (May 29). RCB bowlers tore apart Punjab's batting lineup with all-round attack of swing and spin bowling.

Yash Dayal drew the first blood for RCB by dismissing Punjab's opening batter Priyansh Arya for a mere seven runs. In the very next over Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed second opener Prabhsimran Singh.

Things went worse for Punjab as Josh Hazlewood dealt a double blow by dismissing skipper Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis. Eventually, Punjab was reduced to 48/4 after the first six overs of powerplay.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Shane Watson makes bold prediction ahead of Playoffs, says THIS team will win the tournament

Yash Dayal came back to pick up another wicket, sending back Nehal Wadhera early in the seventh over. Then came the magic of leggie Suyash Sharma. In his very first over, he dismissed Shashank Singh with a sharp googly and trapped Musheer Khan leg before the wicket.

Marcus Stoinis looked like he could fight back for his team with some aggressive hitting, but Suyash struck again, dismissing the Australian all-rounder. At the end of 11 overs, PBKS were tottering at 78/8.

Azmatullah Omarzai tried to resist, hitting two sixes off Suyash. But wickets kept falling at regular intervals as Romario Shepherd bowled Harpreet Brar in the 14th over. Hazlewood wrapped things up by dismissing Azmatullah, ending Punjab’s innings for just 101. This is Punjab's lowest ever score in IPL playoffs.

Stoinis was the top scorer for PBKS with 26 runs. Eight Punjab batters couldn’t even reach a double-digit score.

For RCB, Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood were the stars with the ball, picking up three wickets each. Yash Dayal took two, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd grabbed one each.

RCB will now carry great momentum into the second innings after a dominating performance.

