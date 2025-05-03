The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 on Saturday (May 4) is under a rain threat, per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). RCB, sitting on 14 points, could have their playoff chances take a hit should thunderstorms halt proceedings at the M Chinnaswamy in the clash of the Titans.

Heavy rain has hit the city over the last two days and might occur on the RCB vs CSK match day. The IMD predicts around 70% chances of showers on Saturday, with their statement reading, "rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening," per a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, the weather disrupted proceedings on match day eve, with rain interrupting the training sessions of both teams. CSK’s training began around 3 PM but lasted 45 minutes before rain cancelled their first session. They resumed practice at around 4:30 PM.

On the other hand, the RCB held their practice session at around 5 PM; after their top-order batters, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, batted for nearly 45 minutes in the nets, the rain returned to pouring for over three hours, later cancelling their session altogether.

Besides, thunderstorms and occasional lightning throughout the evening caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city.

CSK and RCB in IPL 2025

While CSK is already out of the playoff race for this season, having suffered eight losses in ten contested matches played thus far, RCB is inching closer to bagging a spot in the top four, with seven wins and 14 points from 10 games played thus far.

Although the next three teams on the table - Punjab Kings (13), Delhi Capitals (12) and Lucknow Super Giants (10), have four games left each and a chance of bagging an IPL 2025 playoff spot, RCB’s position and points tally keep them ahead in the race. Should the match get underway and RCB beat CSK for the second time this season, having beaten them at their home ground earlier for the first time since 2008, they will accumulate 16 points, needing just one more win in their remaining three matches to seal to Qualifiers qualification.

Meanwhile, the rain interrupted the RCB vs PBKS match at the venue earlier this season, cutting the game to 14 overs each side.