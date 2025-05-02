Gujarat Titans(GT) have delivered a knockout blow to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they are officially out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoff race. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 2), GT defeated SRH by 38 runs in the crucial match. With the defeat, SRH became the third team after Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings to get knocked out of the race from the Playoffs.

GT deliver knockout blow for SRH

Last year’s finalist, SRH needed 225 runs to win the match but failed to deliver as they lost their seventh match of the season. Abhishek Sharma (70 off 41) was yet again at his best but no big contribution from the other end saw, SRH fall short of the target. Travis Head (20), Ishan Kishan (13), Heinrich Klaasen (23) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (21) also contributed to the team’s cause, but could not prevent the defeat.

Prasidh Krishna (19/2) and Mohammed Siraj (33/2) were the pick of the bowlers for GT while Ishant Sharma and Gerald Coetzee also got a wicket.

Gill run out sparks controversy

Earlier a run out case made headlines as Shubman Gill was left frustrated after a controversial decision. While taking a run on the first ball of the 14th over, Gill was running towards the batter’s end when an acute throw from Harshal Patel was caught by Heinrich Klaasen and dislodged the bails. While Gill was clearly short of the crease, Klaasen’s attempt to dislodge the bails made the headlines. In replays, it was suggested that the bails were dislodged by the hands and not by the ball.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, who upon a lengthy review decided to give Gill out. The decision did not go well with the India opener who was at that time batting on 76 off 38 and stitched a helpful partnership with Jos Buttler (64 off 37).

While on his way back to the pavilion, Gill had a heated argument with the fourth umpire and clearly showed his frustration. He tried getting an explanation from the umpire, as the video was caught on camera and was later making rounds on social media.

At the time of writing, Gujarat Titans scored 224/6 in their 20 overs with Gill being the key contributor. Sai Sudharsan with 48 and Washington Sundar (21) adding to the team’s cause.