The picture for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs is getting clear as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will scramble for the final spot after Monday's (May 19) result. The six-wicket win for SunRisers Hyderabad over Lucknow Super Giants officially ended the latter’s pursuit of a place in the IPL 2025 Playoffs. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are already in the Playoffs, both Delhi and Mumbai now battle for the last remaining spot.

What is the equation?

Interestingly, both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will go head-to-head on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, meaning the winner of the contest will have a step in the Playoffs. However, Delhi’s defeat on Sunday against Gujarat has left them in a spot of bother as they will still need a favour from the Punjab Kings to make the Playoffs.

At the time of writing, DC are on 13 points and MI are on 14 points, with both teams playing 12 matches.

Key matches remaining

May 21: MI vs DC, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

May 24: PBKS vs DC, SMS Stadium, Jaipur

May 26: PBKS vs MI, SMS Stadium, Jaipur

Delhi Capitals’ qualification scenario

With 12 matches played and 13 points earned, two wins in their two matches will see Delhi reach the IPL 2025 Playoffs. However, if DC lose to Mumbai on Wednesday, their fate will be sealed as they will be eliminated before their final league game against Punjab. A defeat to Mumbai will see Delhi reach a maximum of 15 points, even if they win their final league match. While the same result will see Mumbai reach 16 points, meaning the final clash against Punjab will be a dead rubber.

ALSO READ | BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismisses report of India pulling out from Asia Cup

If rain plays any role and the match against MI is abandoned with a share of points, will also see DC on the brink of exit. In the scenario of sharing points, DC should beat the Punjab Kings on Saturday while needing the same opposition to beat Mumbai on Monday.

In case DC beat MI on Wednesday, then the former will clinch a Playoffs spot on Saturday with a win against Punjab Kings. In case DC win against MI and lose against PBKS, then they will need the same opposition to beat MI on Monday.

Mumbai Indians’ qualification scenario

A win for the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday in the head-to-head contest against Delhi Capitals will seal their place in the IPL 2025 Playoffs. However, a defeat will put their fate out of their hands, needing Punjab to beat Delhi on Saturday, followed by a win against the same opposition on Monday in Jaipur. If rain plays spoilsport, it will favour MI as they will still have a point’s advantage over Delhi.