Who would have thought that the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match on 13 April which looked like just another league game would turn out to be one of the most important games of the season before both the teams would clash again on 21 May.

While Mumbai won the previous game played between the two sides earlier this season, the outcome on Wednesday (May 21) will play a crucial role in deciding who takes the fourth and final playoff spot in IPL 2025.

Back in April, it was Delhi’s game to win with Karun Nair getting under the skin of MI bowlers. But MI leggie Karn Sharma turned things around with quick wickets, and Mumbai held their nerve to win the game by 12 runs. That match ended up changing the course of both teams for the entire season.

Now, as MI and DC meet again, the playoff picture is crystal clear. If MI wins, they will qualify directly. But even with win, DC will have to beat PBKS in their last league game and hope MI lose their final match against PBKS to make it to the top four.

Before their meeting against DC on 13 April, MI were in deep trouble. They had only one win against KKR in five games and were missing their best bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Their openers weren’t performing and the bowling duo of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar also failed to scramble wickets in the first six overs.

On the other hand, DC were the only unbeaten team in the tournament before their clash against MI. However, their wins weren’t convincing in nature. They won as a team, but the opponents often gave away games and couldn't hold their nerves.

April 13 game changed for MI and DC

MI settled into the rhythm of the tournament after the win against DC. The team looked more balanced with opening batter Rohit Sharma finding his form, Suryakumar Yadav started playing his natural game and the pacers began giving early blows. As a result, MI won six matches on the trot and positioned themselves better for the playoffs.

For DC, the loopholes started showcasing after their 12-run defeat to Hardik Pandya-led side. The team kept juggling their top order as there were frequent injuries in the pack, no presence of frontline Indian pacer and over-dependence on KL Rahul was exposed. Recently, Mitchell Starc's pulling out of the remainder season have made things more critical for them.

Now, as we head into Wednesday's (May 21) big game, both teams know what’s at stake. It’s not a knockout, but the result will decide who gets closer to the playoffs.

Both the teams will fight their nail and tooth and look to have that 'Q' in front of their name.