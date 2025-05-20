Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have roped in three overseas players as temporary replacements ahead of the IPL playoffs. These signings come as Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch are set to leave the MI camp for national duties.

Will Jacks is set to join the England squad for the West Indies ODI series, whereas Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch will head to the United Kingdom for World Test Championship Final 2025 preparations.

The new additions to the Mumbai side, Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka and Richard Gleeson, bring a blend of experience and firepower. These three players will be available subject to MI reaching the playoffs.

England wicketkeeper batter Bairstow has played 50 IPL matches, scoring 1,589 runs at a strike rate of 144. He has notched up two centuries, nine fifties, and also contributed with 28 catches and four stumpings as a wicketkeeper.

Also Read I IPL 2025: LSG's Digvesh Rathi handed one-match ban after spat with Abhishek Sharma

Charith Asalanka, currently leading Sri Lanka in both ODIs and T20Is. He has scored 1,247 runs in 58 T20I outings, including five half-centuries and a highest of 80 not out.

Pacer Richard Gleeson is known for his sharp spells in the death overs. He has played six T20Is for England, claiming nine wickets with a best of three in one match.

How can MI qualify for the playoffs?

Regarding Mumbai, the playoff equation is straightforward and entirely within their control. If they defeat Delhi Capitals in their upcoming league match, they will secure the fourth and final playoff spot. Conversely, if they lose, they must depend on Punjab Kings to defeat Delhi and then must beat Punjab themselves in the last league game. One victory will ensure their qualification, but a defeat would complicate matters for them.