Ayush Mhatre is just 17, not the youngest in IPL 2025, but among the most talented blokes. His 94 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday night (May 3) was filled with beautiful strokeplay, his ability to find gaps and the power game needed to become the ‘modern-day T20 batter’. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming spoke highly of the Mumbai opener, detailing how his composure and temperament (during the trials) caught everyone’s attention.

Chasing 214 in Bengaluru, CSK lost two wickets inside the first six overs but stormed into the driver’s seat after Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja began stitching an almost match-winning partnership for the third wicket. Though 77 off 45 balls was Jadeja’s best shot at glory playing at his new position (number four), Mhatre’s impressive strokeplay had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The right-handed batter looked in his element, smashing sixes and fours for fun right from the beginning. Unfazed by pace, variations or even the crowd pressure, Mhatre kept finding gaps at will, keeping CSK afloat in the chase. Despite closing in on his maiden IPL hundred, he didn’t change his approach, going ballistic against all bowlers. That, however, saw him miscue one straight to the deep mid-wicket, resulting in his dismissal on a brilliant 94 off just 48 balls, hitting five sixes and nine fours.

"He's got talent. He's got hand-eye coordination. He's got a beautiful, silky swing. He's aggressive. Everything that we like about a modern-day T20 player," Fleming said about Mhatre at the presser after CSK lost to RCB on Saturday night by just two runs.

"But, to me, it's the temperament and being able to execute in a trial and then on the big stage. That's what I'm most impressed with.

"It's one thing to have a lot of shots, but to be able to execute that game plan on a big stage in front of some of the biggest players in the world is what I admire,” he continued.

‘One for the future’

Even though CSK was out of the playoff race in the lead-up to this game, Fleming feels they have found a batter for the future, someone they are highly impressed by.

"It's sometimes hard to explain, but there's just a quality around what he was doing," Fleming said about Mhatre's selection as Gaikwad's replacement.

"It's early days, but we have been very impressed with his skills right from when he trialled and was with us at the early part of the season.

"We have enjoyed a lot of the shot play from young players in this tournament, and we're delighted that we've got one ourselves. So, yes, excited about the future for him,” he added.

Meanwhile, CSK is languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from 11 contested matches.