SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk by five wickets in IPL 2025 to almost end their hopes of playoff qualification this season. Although mathematically, they could still push for an outside chance in the top four, CSK’s slum form is unlikely to engineer that, putting MS Dhoni’s team on the cusp of an early elimination. However, SRH climbed up the points table with eight points from nine contested matches, staying afloat for the top-four finish.

SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first - a tactical call from the game’s perspective. They made the most amazing start, removing CSK opener Shaik Rasheed on a first-ball duck. Ayush Mhatre and Sam Curran stitched a 39-run stand for the second wicket before SRH picked two more wickets inside the Powerplay to dent CSK’s run.

Ravindra Jadeja and CSK debutant Dewald Brevis carried the innings together, only for Kamindu Mendis to break the stand by removing Jadeja, bowled on 21. Brevis continued with his impressive touch, with Shivam Dube trying to offer a helping hand. Their dismissals exposed CSK’s batting failure this season, with captain MS Dhoni also departing quickly on just six.

Deepak Hooda was poor with the bat but at least managed 22 off 21 balls to propel CSK to 154 in the first innings.

SRH seamer Harshal Patel picked up four wickets.

Mendis, the hero for SRH

Like how the hosts lost a wicket inside the first over, SRH lost their dangerous opener Abhishek Sharma on a second-ball duck. His partner, Travis Head, hit four fours but got bowled off Impact Sub Anshul Kamboj on 19. Jadeja accounted for Heinrich Klaasen a couple of overs later, with SRH reeling at 54 for three at one stage.

Ishan Kishan returned among runs at the right time for SRH, with Aniket Verma providing the needed assist. The pair almost pulled SRH out of trouble but fell to Noor Ahmed, only to make the chase exciting.

That, however, turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the travelling side as Kamindu Mendis, who earlier made headlines with perhaps the catch of the tournament to dismiss Brevis, scored an unbeaten 32, with Nitish Kumar Reddy an unbeaten 19 to help SRH complete the chase.