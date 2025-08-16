/IPL: CSK issues official statement on Dewald Brevis’ mid-season signing after Ashwin’s remarks

Dewald Brevis has been in the news lately. Be it for his batting exploits in the ongoing T20I series against Australia or the rumours around his new IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), offering more money to sign him as a mid-season injury replacement for their India seamer Gurjapneet Singh. Days after another CSK player and former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, while speaking on his YouTube channel, suggested that CSK splurged more than Brevis' eligible price (INR 2.2 crore) to have him on board, the IPL team issued an official statement, quashing all such rumours.

"Dewald Brevis had a great time in the IPL last year after CSK got him in the back half of the season," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. "I even heard that two-three teams were also talking to him, but they had to let him go after not being able to pay extra money. He had a base price in the auction, but discussions and negotiations would have happened with his agent, that 'I'll join the team only for a certain sum of money'.



“His (Brevis’) concept would have been that 'If I play this season, my value (for the next auction) will go higher'. So he might have told CSK, 'I'll need the extra money.' And the team was willing to pay him extra, which is why he came in,” Ashwin continued.

Meanwhile, CSK issued clarification on the matter saying Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under ‘Replacement Players’, which reads, “A replacement Player signed pursuant to either paragraph 6.1 or 6.2 can be recruited at a League Fee which shall not be more than the League Fee that would have been payable to the injured/unavailable Player for the relevant Season.



“If a Replacement Player is recruited during a Season, the League Fee actually paid to him will be reduced to take account of the Franchisee’s matches during the relevant Season which took place before he was registered and any other relevant deductions under the Player Contract,” the statement read.

