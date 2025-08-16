AUS vs SA: Dewald Brevis turns back clock with three ‘no-look’ sixes in 3rd T20I – WATCH

South Africa batter Dewald Brevis is in some hot form in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. The young batter, famously known among the fans as ‘Baby AB’, has turned back the clock with three ‘no-look’ sixes in the final game against the Aussies in Cairns. Brevis, who broke the Proteas record for the highest individual score in the previous tie in Darwin, slammed another quick-fire fifty in the deciding game at Cazaly’s Stadium, hitting a 26-ball 53 while batting first. The right-handed batter smoked six sixes and a four during his spicy knock, which also included hitting three without even looking at them.

After being asked to bat first in the third T20I, South Africa lost captain and opener Aiden Markram inside the first over (off Josh Hazlewood) before a little partnership helped the visitors gain some momentum. Just when they began putting in the fifth gear, the Aussies removed them (Ryan Rickelton and Lhuan-dre Pretorious) quickly, bringing Dewald to the crease.

From where he left off in the last match, Brevis began by slamming Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground. Batting ominously, Brevis smoked six massive sixes, with a compilation of three of his ‘no-look’ ones blowing away the internet. With social media already in awe of his strokeplay, similar to that of his idol and batting genius, AB de Villiers, Dewald continued to impress all, with renowned broadcaster Harsha Bhogle, among others, lauding him on the internet.



Taking on the rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie to the cleaners, Dewald smashed him for three massive sixes, all ‘no-look’ ones.

Meanwhile, the hosts did a commendable job in restricting South Africa below 180 despite a surge in their scoring rate in the middle overs while Brevis was batting. Despite handy contributions from the lower order, with Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen among the runs, the Proteas failed to make the most of the momentum, scoring 172 for seven in 20 overs.

