IPL 2024: Only MS Dhoni can stop the talks around ‘his last IPL’, says former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel

Former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel feels only MS Dhoni can put an end to the speculations regarding his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of IPL 2024, which kicks off on March 22 in Chennai, there is massive hype regarding Dhoni's return to competitive cricket. Moreover, the upcoming season can be the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain's last appearance in the cash-rich league, hence, the craze regarding his comeback has escalated further.

With the hype building up around Dhoni, Parthiv feels that the chatter around the 42-year-old's potential IPL retirement is only set to grow further in the coming days.

"Coming off to play once every 10 months, every time we end up talking about these two months being his (Dhoni) last of cricket...This is a question that only he can answer," Parthiv told JioCinema.

Parthiv also stressed that the upcoming IPL season will once again test Dhoni the batter, who plays cricket only twice a year now. Last year, he ended with only 104 runs at an average of 26 but played an impactful role down the order, striking at 182.46.

In this regard, Parthiv added, "Over the course of these sixteen IPL seasons, we have seen big names who have not played a lot of domestic or any other format of cricket, end up struggling in the tournament...We have seen it happen with players like Mathew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist."

Dhoni is expected to once again bat lower down the order and make his presence felt with his leadership and wicketkeeping skills. Under him, CSK won their fifth title -- joint-most along with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the mega event history -- in IPL 2023. After the win, he promised his ardent fans that he will try and play another season and now the fans are desperate to see his return in IPL 2024.