IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals, to play as pure batter during 1st half, confirms co-owner

Rishabh Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition, confirmed co-owner of the franchise Parth Jindal. Pant is gearing up for his much-awaited return to competitive cricket since his fatal car accident in Dec 2022. Jindal, however, revealed that Pant will play solely as a pure batter during the first-half of the tournament.

"Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL. I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games, we are going to play him only as a batter and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL," Jindal said while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo.

Pant has been posting videos of his preparations for IPL 2024. He has missed a considerable amount of cricket following his horrific car crash. With him returning for DC, it will bolster their squad as the team struggled in IPL 2023 and ended at the ninth spot under David Warner. While the Delhi camp is happy to reappoint Pant as the captain, they are believed to be taking it slow with the Indian star batter as he won't be donning the gloves at least during the first-half of the mega event.

Jindal also opined on pacer Anrich Nortje, who has missed a lot of cricket in recent times due to injury concerns. On the South African pacer, who missed 2023 ODI World Cup, SA20 and entire multi-format series versus India at home, Jindal stated, "He's fit. Right now, he is bowing at 80% intensity. Next week, he will bowl at 100%. He's going to make his comeback in the IPL. He is going to join our camp and should be good to go for our first game."

On Thursday (Feb 22), IPL 2024's partial schedule came out, for the first two weeks. Delhi will not play their first two home games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital as the ground will not be ready to host the matches soon after WPL 2024. Thus, they have opted to play in Visakhapatnam.

