IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: After days of excitement, the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule is finally released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (Feb 22). Keeping in mind the dates of the upcoming general elections in India; the BCCI had delayed the announcement of the schedule.

The IPL 2024 will kickstart on Friday (March 22) as defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While there was no announcement on the playoff fixture dates and venues, it is expected to take place in the final week of May before the attention switches to the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. 🚨 NEWS 🚨



Schedule for first two weeks of #TATAIPL 2024 announced.



During the two-week period, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.



Details 🔽https://t.co/rUQH1MHGsE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 22, 2024 × IPL schedule released

On the eve of the start of the second Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, the BCCI announced the IPL schedule for the opening few matches. The schedule is released for the first 17 days consisting of 21 matches until April 7 as the general elections will take center stage.

Delhi Capitals, in search of their first IPL title, will play their opening two fixtures of the season in Vizag before returning to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for their home matches. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will start their journey on Sunday (March 24) as Hardik Pandya faces former side GT in the opener.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami to miss full season to undergo surgery for ankle injury

The dates for the next phase of the IPL schedule will be declared after the Election Commission of India announces the general election dates.