IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians have always backed talent - Legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga

Legendary Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga hailed the impact of Mumbai Indians’ academy MI Juniors as they continue to nurture the upcoming talent. Malinga, once the holder of the most wicket-takers feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in Mumbai as he prepares for the upcoming season of the most lucrative cricket league in the world. Malinga paid a visit to the MI Junior Inter-School cricket tournament’s fourth edition where he oversaw a host of upcoming talents.

“MI has always backed talent. Jasprit Bumrah in 2013, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have all been backed by MI. They have gone on to play for India. MI Junior is another such great platform for budding cricketers. Youngsters can perform there and then go on to play for the state and national side too in the future,” Malinga said while speaking after the event in Mumbai.

"It is a brilliant opportunity for young cricketers in Mumbai. I am really thankful to MI for hosting a tournament like this where young cricketers can show their talent. They get to learn how to approach tournaments, deal with pressure. Once they display their talent, they can then go on to make a career in cricket,” Malinga added on the MI Junior.

Malinga joined the MI camp a couple of days ago and has linked up with new captain Hardik Pandya who and several other players who were not representing the national side or were not part of the domestic season. Malinga’s experience will play a crucial role in the coming days as MI bid for a sixth title in the IPL.