IPL 2024: Good news for CSK! Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman departs for Chennai after injury scare
Story highlights
IPL 2024: Good news for CSK! Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman left for Chennai after surviving an injury scare during his side's third and final ODI versus Sri Lanka at Chattogram on Monday (March 18).
On Monday (March 18), Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman suffered severe cramps while representing his country in the three-match ODI series decider versus Sri Lanka at Chattogram. Having bowled nine overs, and claimed two scalps, the speedster couldn't complete his full quota of overs. In addition, he fell to the ground after finishinghis penultimate over, bowling the 42nd one of the Lankan innings, and was stretched off the field; adding to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) woes ahead of IPL 2024. CSK are already without opener Devon Conway and Maheesh Pathirana, as the duo's participations are under dark clouds
However, Mustafizur -- fondly known as The Fizz -- cleared the air regarding his IPL 2024 participation. He shared a post on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, of joining the CSK setup as he has left for Chennai. Here is the post:
Excited and Looking forward to my new assignment. Heading to Chennai for IPL 2024. Keep me in your prayers so that I can deliver my best.#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/mMS56cp38T— Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) March 19, 2024
Talking about his performance in the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka third ODI, Mustafizur ended with 2 for 39 in what was his first game of the three ODIs. The final match saw Bangladesh beat the Lankans by four wickets to clinch the series 2-1.
Mustafizur was bought by the Chennai setup during IPL 2024 mini-auction last year, in December in Dubai. He was sold at his base price, for INR 2 crore (20 million). The Fizz is known for his variations with the ball and, hence, it will be interesting to see how he is used by Dhoni in CSK.
Defending champions Chennai will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2024 season-opener, in Chennai, on March 22.
CSK squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Choudhary.