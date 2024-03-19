IPL 2024: Good news for CSK! Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman departs for Chennai after injury scare

On Monday (March 18), Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman suffered severe cramps while representing his country in the three-match ODI series decider versus Sri Lanka at Chattogram. Having bowled nine overs, and claimed two scalps, the speedster couldn't complete his full quota of overs. In addition, he fell to the ground after finishinghis penultimate over, bowling the 42nd one of the Lankan innings, and was stretched off the field; adding to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) woes ahead of IPL 2024. CSK are already without opener Devon Conway and Maheesh Pathirana, as the duo's participations are under dark clouds

However, Mustafizur -- fondly known as The Fizz -- cleared the air regarding his IPL 2024 participation. He shared a post on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, of joining the CSK setup as he has left for Chennai. Here is the post:

Mustafizur was bought by the Chennai setup during IPL 2024 mini-auction last year, in December in Dubai. He was sold at his base price, for INR 2 crore (20 million). The Fizz is known for his variations with the ball and, hence, it will be interesting to see how he is used by Dhoni in CSK.

Defending champions Chennai will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2024 season-opener, in Chennai, on March 22.