IPL 2024: Cummins to captain SunRisers Hyderabad as Steyn part ways as bowling coach for this season - Reports

Australia captain Pat Cummins is the frontrunner to replace Aiden Markram as SunRisers Hyderabad’s new captain, per the latest reports. The Orange Army bought the Aussie speedster for a record fee of INR 20.75 crore at last year’s IPL auction, making him the second-most expensive player in the tournament history.

Cummins led Australia to their sixth world title in November last year, beating home team India in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Cummins also helped Australia win their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title, winning against India.

Considering SRH’s head coach, Daniel Vettori, has worked closely with Cummins on the national team, it could influence SRH’s decision to name Pat the new skipper.

Although Markram has led the team in the past two seasons, he couldn’t help SRH taste success. On the other hand, Markram is a proven leader in South Africa’s SA20 League, having led SunRisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back titles.

Steyn to take a break from coaching duties

Dale Steyn, SRH’s bowling coach, will take a break from his coaching duties for the upcoming season, requesting permission for the same. Per Cricbuzz, Steyn has informed the team management and the franchise owners about his decision.

The right-arm seamer is expected to return next season, pending all necessary arrangements and requirements.

With Steyn leaving, the SRH is bound to look out for a new bowling coach for the upcoming season, the decision of which will revolve around Vettori.

Meanwhile, Steyn represented a few franchises in the tournament, from now-defunct Deccan Charges to the SunRisers Hyderabad. His brief stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore also adds to the list. Upon returning to the Orange Army as the bowling coach in 2022, Steyn was credited for training and bringing a rookie like Umran Malik on the international scene, who broke the internet with his supreme pace.

The pace bowler recently earned a central contract from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).