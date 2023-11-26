IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of players retained and released by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have let go 11 players from the squad as the deadline to submit the list of retained players came to an end on November 26 at 4 PM. RCB have majorly released foreign players including Australia's Josh Hazlewood, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and South Africa's Wayne Parnell as well.

Mumbai Indians have also let go 12 players from the squad including English speedster Jofra Archer who has been really unlucky with his injuries. Among other big names let go by Mumbai are Aussies Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith as well as Archer's countryman Chris Jordan.

Among the players retained by RCB, the franchise has shown trust in domestic Indian batters including the likes of Anuj Rawat and Rajat Patidar. The team also traded Shehbaz Nadeem for Mayank Dagar in a player-for-player swap with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The list of players retained by Mumbai has no surprises with everyone expected getting a contract. The team is still being led by India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Here's the full list of players retained by RCB

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (trade), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar

Here's the full list of players releases by RCB

Wanindu Hasarangha, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jhadav

Here's the full list of players retained by MI

Rohit Sharma (capt), Dewald Brevis, SKY, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cam Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (trade)

Here's the full list of players released by MI