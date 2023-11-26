IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of players retained and released by Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders have released as many as 12 players from their squad ahead of the IPL player auction scheduled on December 19 in Dubai. Among the players who have been let go by KKR are Umesh Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan and Shardul Thakur.

KKR, however, have retained veterans Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. With Gautam Gambhir back with KKR as a mentor, the team almost has opted for an overhaul. Apart from the two, KKR have also shown faith in Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer and spinner Suyash Sharma as well.

Among the 12 players who have been let go, six are foreign players while six are Indians. Talking about the skills, there are five batters and an all-rounder while six are bowlers.

With Shreyas Iyer set to be back for them after missing the last season with an injury, Nitish Rana is expected to hand back the captaincy to him for the 2024 season. They will also hope for Rinku Singh to be their finisher after the left-hand batter rose to the occasion multiple times in last season.

Kolkata Knight Riders had US $ 0.2 million or INR 1.65 crore left in the purse for the auction before releasing the players. They now will have decent amount at their disposal with an added boost of US $600,000 (INR 5 crore) approved by the IPL for each team.

Here is the full list of players released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Shakib Al Hasan

Litton Das

David Wiese

Arya Desai

N Jagadeesan

Mandeep Singh

Kulwant Khejroliya

Shardul Thakur

Lockie Ferguson

Umesh Yadav

Tim Southee

Johnson Charles

Here's the full list of players retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction -