IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of players retained and released by Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have released the list of players retained ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and the list includes Hardik Pandya as well. It was rumoured that Pandya is going to be traded to Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster trade ahead of the retention deadline.

Among other players who have been retained by Titans are expected names including Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan to name a few.

Among the players who have been let go by the Titans are majorly bowlers or bowling all-rounder including Yash Dayal, who was taken to cleaners by KKR's Rinku Singh last season with five sixes in one over. In total, only eight players have been released by the 2022 winners.

They have not changed much of the squad given the success enjoyed over the last two season which saw them reaching the final twice in two seasons of their existence.

Gujarat Titans had US $0.54 million or INR 4.45 crore left in the purse for the auction before releasing the players. They now will have decent amount at their disposal with an added boost of US $600,000 (INR 5 crore) approved by the IPL for each team.

As for Pandya, he has been named as the captain but the trade window is still open and player to player swap is still a probability.

Here is the full list of players released ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Yash Dayal

KS Bharat

Shivam Mavi

Urvil Patel

Pradeep Sangwan

Odean Smith

Alzarri Joseph

Dasun Shanaka

Here's the full list of players retained ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction -