IPL 2023: 'Would be extremely surprised' - Kevin Pietersen shares his take on MS Dhoni's future

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost match 61 of the IPL 2023 edition as the four-time winners went down to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets, at home, on Sunday evening (May 14). Despite the loss, the Yellow Army remain at the second spot -- with 15 points from 13 games -- and are expected to reach the playoffs. After the loss, CSK took a lap at the ground to acknowledge their ardent fans for their constant support as it was their last league game at home.

After the lap taken by Dhoni & Co., talks regarding the 41-year-old's IPL future once again commenced in the cricketing world. The CSK skipper has not said anything about his IPL future but it is widely believed that he is playing his last season. Thus, former England captain-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen joined the bandwagon and spoke at length on Dhoni's IPL future. He believes that he will be extremely surprised if Dhoni retires after the 2023 edition.

"I was there for Dhoni’s lap of honour on Sunday, and it was incredible to see how the stadium stayed completely full. I'd be extremely surprised if this is his last season. I think this impact player rule actually helps him tremendously, where he can keep for 20 overs and bat wherever he wants to bat,” Pietersen wrote in his column for Betway.

He further asserted, "He makes the team better with the decisions he makes as a captain, and his keeping has been tremendous. It’s not like he takes a batting position up, because he tends to come in at seven, eight or nine to whack a few deliveries."

Pietersen added, "He’ll have the opportunity for eight or nine months of rest, sort his knee out, and get himself fit and ready for another season. I hope it's not the last we see of Dhoni, and I know everybody in the country would want him to play another season."