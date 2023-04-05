IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag not at all impressed by DC's Shaw, says 'he has to...'

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Prithvi Shaw failed yet again in DC's second IPL match vs Gujarat Titans (GT) as his team lost the home game by six wickets. Batting first on a lively pitch, Shaw tried to take on GT's Mohammed Shami but could only guide a short ball towards mid-on with seven to his name.

Shaw's failure did not go well with former India opener Virender Sehwag who said that Shaw has gotten out the same way many times now and should learn from his mistakes.

“He has been dismissed playing those kinds of shots so many times…but he should also learn from his mistakes, right? Look at Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL. He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600 odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores,” said Sehwag.

Another former India opener, Sunil Gavaskar, also criticised Shaw's technique on air during the match and said, "Once again that backfoot has done him in, it doesn’t move at all.”

Notably, DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly had before that start of the season that he'll soon be playing for India.

"I think Prithvi Shaw is ready to play for India. Whether he gets an opportunity will depend on slots. I am sure Rohit Sharma and selectors have a close eye on him. He is a good player and ready,” Ganguly had told Times of India before the start of IPL 2023.

Shaw, who scored 12 runs in DC's opening game against LSG, was also predicted to have a breakout 2023 season by DC coach Ricky Ponting.

"He’s in a better physical shape than I’ve ever seen him before. I spoke to him the other day about his attitude, the way he’s working, and how things are going. I honestly feel that this is going to be his biggest season in the IPL. He just has that different look in his eye this year. You can see, he’s hungrier than ever," Ponting had said.

It'll be interesting to see how Shaw plays this season now after a couple of failures but complete backing by the team management. DC next play against Rajasthan Royals on April 8 in Guwahati.

