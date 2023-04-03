IPL 2023: Virat Kohli unlocks another MASSIVE achievement with unbeaten 82 against Mumbai Indians

RCB’s star batter and former captain Virat Kohli produced a stunning inning to help his team draw first blood against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter slammed an impressive fifty (82*) alongside captain Faf du Plessis, who also scored 73 as openers piled up 148 for the first wicket in a chase of 172.

In the process, Kohli also created history by becoming the first Indian player to cross fifty-plus totals 50 times, including 45 fifties and five centuries. Virat is second to David Warner, who has 60 fifty-plus scores in this league. Third on the list is Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan, who has 49 fifty-plus scores in IPL.

Meanwhile, Virat looked in great touch from the word go, smashing two left-arm pacers early on to all parts of the ground. After a while, Faf took the onus and slammed a quick fifty, but it was Virat’s fireworks against Mumbai’s Jofra Archer that impressed everyone. Debuting for the five-time champions Mumbai, Archer, who hasn’t played too much cricket in the build-up to IPL 2023, looked a bit out of touch though there was no shortage of pace. Hitting him dominantly on the leg side, Virat made the crowd go crazy.

With 22 balls to spare in eight wickets in hand, RCB chased down the target.

Earlier, after asking Mumbai to bat first, Bangalore got off to a great start, removing MI’s top four in no time. Tilak Verma, the left-handed batter, bailed his team out with an incredible show from the bat as he remained unbeaten on 84 off 46 balls, which included nine fours and four massive sixes.

Karn Sharma, the out-of-favour India's leg-spinner returned with the best figures from RCB with two for 32, whereas each of the five designated bowlers picked a wicket apiece.