IPL 2023 updated points table: Latest standings after CSK vs RCB match, orange cap and purple cap holders

In match 24 of IPL 2023 edition, on Monday (April 17), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Being asked to bat first, MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army rode on Devon Conway's 83 (45), Ajinkya Rahane's 20-ball 37 and Shivam Dube's 27-ball 52 to post a mammoth 226 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were on course to chase the target when Glenn Maxwell (36-ball 76) and skipper Faf du Plessis' 33-ball 62 were striking it big but CSK eventually emerged on top, as RCB managed 218/8 with some tidy overs towards the end to win by a whisker.

Following this win, CSK moved up in the points table whereas RCB remain at the seventh position after yet another loss on their home ground; second of the season. Here's the updated points table after CSK beat RCB in a high-scorer -

Here's the updated Orange and Purple Cap list after the high-scoring encounter between CSK and RCB -

At the post-match presentation, Dhoni stated, "When you come to Bangalore, you know it's a good wicket. Early part of IPL you get a lot of dew. You want to start well and then alter whatever is there in your mind. It was slightly tacky to start off. It's important to go through that and then look to accelerate. We kept it simple and tried to get as much as possible in the second half of the game."