IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni reunite, have a laugh together after CSK beat RCB in a thriller - Watch
Story highlights
IPL 2023: Both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli didn't have a great outing with the bat. While Dhoni only faced a ball and remained unbeaten on 1, Kohli departed for a four-ball six in RCB's mammoth run-chase. Here's the clip of their interaction post CSK's win over RCB -
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a thrilling tie in match 24 of the IPL 2023 edition on Monday (April 17), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Being asked to bat, CSK rode on Devon Conway's 83 (45), Ajinkya Rahane's 20-ball 37 and Shivam Dube's 27-ball 52 to post a mammoth 226 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, Glenn Maxwell (36-ball 76) and skipper Faf du Plessis' 33-ball 62 kept RCB on top at the halfway mark of the run-chase before CSK somehow emerged on top to win by eight runs as RCB managed 218 for 8.
After the game, the fans were in for a treat as RCB's superstar Virat Kohli and CSK captain MS Dhoni got together for a chat. The moment was caught on the camera and the video of their interaction went viral in no time. Here's the clip -
A legendary duo 🙌@imVkohli 🤝 @msdhoni— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023
❤️ 💛#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/5sOQDkdBLb
Both Dhoni and Kohli didn't have a great outing with the bat. While Dhoni only faced a ball and remained unbeaten on 1, Kohli departed for a four-ball six in RCB's mammoth run-chase. Dhoni, in addition, held on to two catches while he dropped a sitter early in the second innings.
The match went down to the wire but CSK held their nerves, despite some sloppy fielding all throughout, and bowled some tight overs in the end to win by eight runs in a high-scorer. With this win, CSK occupy the third spot in the points table -- three victories from five games -- whereas RCB are languishing at the seventh spot with only two triumphs from equal number of encounters.