IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni reunite, have a laugh together after CSK beat RCB in a thriller - Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a thrilling tie in match 24 of the IPL 2023 edition on Monday (April 17), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Being asked to bat, CSK rode on Devon Conway's 83 (45), Ajinkya Rahane's 20-ball 37 and Shivam Dube's 27-ball 52 to post a mammoth 226 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, Glenn Maxwell (36-ball 76) and skipper Faf du Plessis' 33-ball 62 kept RCB on top at the halfway mark of the run-chase before CSK somehow emerged on top to win by eight runs as RCB managed 218 for 8.

After the game, the fans were in for a treat as RCB's superstar Virat Kohli and CSK captain MS Dhoni got together for a chat. The moment was caught on the camera and the video of their interaction went viral in no time. Here's the clip -

Both Dhoni and Kohli didn't have a great outing with the bat. While Dhoni only faced a ball and remained unbeaten on 1, Kohli departed for a four-ball six in RCB's mammoth run-chase. Dhoni, in addition, held on to two catches while he dropped a sitter early in the second innings.