IPL 2023 Updated points table: GT remain atop after PBKS edge past RR in a thriller

Match 08 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition saw the Punjab Kings (PBKS) face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise at their second home ground for the season, i.e. the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday (April 05). In what was a high-scoring thriller, Shikhar Dhawan & Co. emerged on top by five runs versus the last year's finalists to maintain their winning run.

Asked to bat first, Dhawan-led Punjab rode on opener Prabhsimran Singh's 60 and the captain's 56-ball 86 not out to post 197 for 4 in 20 overs. While RR gave a tough fight till the final over, Nathan Ellis' 4 for 30 helped his side beat Rajasthan by five runs as they managed 192 for 7 courtesy of captain Sanju Samson's 44, Shimron Hetymer's 36 (18) and debutant and Impact Player Dhruv Jorel's 15-ball 32 not out.

Here's the updated IPL 2023 points table after match 8 between RR and PBKS in Guwahati:

The defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) and PBKS remain unbeaten and at the top two. Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also haven't dropped a game but have played one match less than the two table-toppers.