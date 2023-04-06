IPL 2023: HATS OFF! Dhawan joins Kohli and Warner in elite list with splendid 86* in RR-PBKS tie

Match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) get the better of last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five runs in Guwahati. During the clash, Dhawan top-scored with a fine 86* and achieved a historic feat.

It was Dhawan's 48th half-century in the IPL and he became only the third cricketer -- after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals' (DC) David Warner -- to score fifty of fifty-plus scores in the tournament history. Dhawan has 48 fifties and two centuries. Meanwhile, Kohli is at the second spot with a total of 45 fifties and five tons in the showpiece event. It is to be noted that Kohli got to his 50th fifty during RCB's season-opener, where they hosted Mumbai Indians (MI) and he returned with a sublime 82* in his side's eight-wicket win.

Moreover, Warner leads the chart with a total of 60 fifty-plus scores in the IPL. The current Delhi captain has 56 half-centuries and four tons under his belt.

Most fifty-plus scores in the IPL:

1) David Warner - 60

2) Virat Kohli - 50

3) Shikhar Dhawan - 50

Only Kohli -- the leading run-getter in the IPL (6,706) -- and Dhawan (6,380) have breached the 6,000-run mark in the IPL. Warner is at the third spot with 5,974 runs.