IPL 2023: Updated points table as KKR enter 10-point logjam after last-ball win over PBKS

In reply, Nitish Rana's KKR started well courtesy of Jason Roy's 24-ball 38 and were kept in the hunt courtesy of the skipper's 38-ball 51 before the finishing acts provided by Rinku Singh (21* off 10) and Andre Russell's 23-ball 42. With this win, KKR remain alive in the playoffs race and join as many as four more teams with ten points each.

At the post-match presentation, Player-of-the-Match Russell said, "We already thought about it, the ball was gripping so we just wanted to stick it out. They miss their lengths and we could swing it around. Needing 30 off the final two, it was very gettable. I flicked one into the stands without really swinging at it. And that six over point put the icing on the cake. I wanted to finish the game off, but we have a finisher this year in Rinku. (On Rinku) He had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it last ball."