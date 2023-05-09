IPL 2023: Updated points table as KKR enter 10-point logjam after last-ball win over PBKS
Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table following KKR's last-ball win over PBKS -
Match 53 of the IPL 2023 edition saw the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Monday evening (May 08). Opting to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan & Co. rode on the captain's 47-ball 57 and cameos from Harpreet Brar, Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan to post 179/7.
In reply, Nitish Rana's KKR started well courtesy of Jason Roy's 24-ball 38 and were kept in the hunt courtesy of the skipper's 38-ball 51 before the finishing acts provided by Rinku Singh (21* off 10) and Andre Russell's 23-ball 42. With this win, KKR remain alive in the playoffs race and join as many as four more teams with ten points each.
Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after KKR beat PBKS:
Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) remain atop followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but there are many teams with ten points apiece whereas the bottom-two sides -- with eight points each -- are also not out of contention for the playoffs spot.
At the post-match presentation, Player-of-the-Match Russell said, "We already thought about it, the ball was gripping so we just wanted to stick it out. They miss their lengths and we could swing it around. Needing 30 off the final two, it was very gettable. I flicked one into the stands without really swinging at it. And that six over point put the icing on the cake. I wanted to finish the game off, but we have a finisher this year in Rinku. (On Rinku) He had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it last ball."