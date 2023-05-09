IPL 2023: 'Rohit Sharma's struggle with the bat is...' - Virender Sehwag opines on MI skipper's form

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 54 of the IPL 2023 edition on Tuesday (May 09). At the eighth place in the points table, MI will be desperate to earn a win and keep their playoffs chances alive at the Wankede Stadium, Mumbai.

For MI, their middle-order has done really well whereas none apart from Piyush Chawla has been consistent or very threatening with the ball. Talking about skipper Rohit, he has only amassed 184 runs in ten games, at a strike rate of 126.89. He averages only 18.39 and has been a pale shadow of himself in this IPL. Ahead of the RCB tie, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag opined on Hitman's form.

"Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block," Sehwag said on Star Sports' Cricket Live. He added, "There's no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches."

At such a crucial stage of the tournament, MI will be eager to get their captain back in his usual scoring ways. Rohit has struck only one half-century in this year's edition and will be desperate to get going versus RCB. Prior to their clash, MI shared an update on Twitter as Jorfa Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the season with Chris Jordan replacing him.