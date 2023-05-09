IPL 2023: Chris Jordan replaces Jofra Archer for remainder of season ahead of MI-RCB tie

Ahead of Mumbai Indians' (MI) home game versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday (May 09), the five-time winners announced Chris Jordan as Jofra Archer's replacement for the remainder of the season. Archer ended his miserable run in IPL 2023 by featuring in five games for Rohit Sharma & Co. where he accounted for only two wickets at an economy rate of 9.50.

Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation." 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀



Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.

Archer, who also missed the IPL 2022 edition, returned to action early this year after nearly a two-year absence due to elbow and back injuries. However, he never looked threatening enough with the ball in the ongoing IPL edition. The England pacer, whose recovery and fitness is being monitored by the England Cricket Board (ECB), will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.

With Ashes 2023 and ODI World Cup set to be held later this year, England will be desperate to have Archer fully fit and back in his usual rhythm.