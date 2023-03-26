IPL 2023: Two key RCB players' participation under doubt due to injury - Report

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is all ready to begin in a week and the teams are finishing up with their strategies and tactics for the upcoming season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), however, have received some unfortunate news which could hamper their plans for the upcoming season.

As per the reports by media outlet ESPNCricinfo, RCB may not have service of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and Indian batsman Rajat Patidar for the first few matches.

The report says that Hazlewood, who is still recovering from Achilles tendonitis, is under a cloud of doubt. The 32-year-old pacer didn't take part in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy because of the same injury. Hazlewood had also missed the three-match ODI series as well after the conclusion of Test series. Notably, Hazlewood was bought by the RCB for a whopping sum of INR 7.75 crore in the mega-auction last year.

Rajat Patidar, on the other hand, is recovering from a heel injury and may miss the first half of the IPL, as per the report. The batsman is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he has been advised to rest for the next three weeks before a MRI scan determines his participation in the IPL.

Patidar rose to prominence after scoring a century for RCB last season in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. He subsequently earned a call up from the national team. The batsman, however, got injured before joining the RCB camp and would need a clearance from the NCA to participate in the league.

Bangalore is one of the most popular IPL teams but hasn't been able to win a single title in 15 seasons of the league despite having some of the biggest names with them over the years. The most notable cricketers who are or have been associated with RCB over the years are former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, South African AB de Villiers, and West Indian batsman Chris Gayle to name a few.

