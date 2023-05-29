IPL 2023: Twitter erupts in joy as Chennai Super Kings win 5th IPL title
Story highlights
Ravindra Jadeja kept his cool and hit ten off the last two balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets and win IPL 2023.
Ravindra Jadeja kept his cool and hit ten off the last two balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets and win IPL 2023.
After three days of unbelievable drama, Chennai Super Kings emerged on the top as they beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to lift their fifth IPL title – joint-most with Mumbai Indians. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad erupted in joy after CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed ten off the last two balls to help his team cross the line.
The match that was supposed to start and finish on May 28th began a day later, on May 29th, while the result came the next day - May 30th.
Batting first in this rain-hit contest, Gujarat got off to a flying start, with both openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha stitching another fifty-plus stand for the first wicket. After Dhoni affected an incredible stumping to dismiss Gill, left-hander batter Sai Sudharsan came to the crease and decided to make this evening his own.
ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni's CSK beat defenders GT on last ball of rain-marred contest to win fifth title
Alongside Saha, who became the oldest player to score a fifty in an IPL final, Sai slammed every CSK bowler to all parts of the ground, and courtesy of his record-breaking 96 off 47 balls, which included eight fours and six sixes, Gujarat put up a mammoth 214 for four in 20 overs.
CSK’s innings began with a four before rain halted the play for nearly three hours. After several rain interruptions and inspections that followed, play resumed past mid night, with CSK needing 171 to win from 15 overs.
Following a brilliant start, CSK's both openers got out to Noor Ahmad, after which Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu – the man who was playing his last IPL game, brought Chennai closer to the chase with quickfire cameos. Shivam Dube also contributed with handy sixes, but what was disappointing was MS Dhoni getting out on a first-ball duck off Mohit Sharma.
Ravindra Jadeja then kept his cool and scored ten off last two balls to help CSK beat GT by five wickets and lift the IPL 2023 trophy.
𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
Two shots of excellence and composure!
Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/EbJPBGGGFu
As everyone celebrated CSK’s win, let’s look at some of the best tweets -
Congratulations @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL on fifth IPL Title 🏆 Phenomenal effort chasing 170 in 15 overs! Blazing start by openers, followed by vital cameos by @ajinkyarahane88, @IamShivamDube and @RayuduAmbati then the big finish from @imjadeja under pressure 👏🏽🙌🏽 #IPL2023Final pic.twitter.com/P43xhszSyr— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 29, 2023
GOOSEBUMPS 🦁💛#IPL2023Final #CSKvGT #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/WNal0IHikd— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 29, 2023
Ah, the beauty and cruelty of sports. Mohit Sharma kept GT ahead with seven brilliant balls that yielded two wickets for four. And then conceded 10 off his last two as Jadeja sealed it with a six and a four. #IPLFinal2023— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) May 29, 2023
#IPLFinal2023 lives up to its expectations! Great win @ChennaiIPL 👏 A befitting end. Kudos to @gujarat_titans 🙌 Played well throughout the tournament.— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 29, 2023
Unreal tournament! Well done CSK👏— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 29, 2023
How good is @imjadeja !! What an incredible IPL it’s been this year .. No surprise at all that MSD wins this final .. The best ever white ball captain .. #IPL2023— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 29, 2023
What a historic win for 🦁 @ChennaiIPL 💛 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/If8BZhoM3z— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 29, 2023
🏆 CHAMPIONS, UNSTOPPABLE! 💪🔥 Congratulations to #CSK on their incredible IPL 2023 victory! They've shown remarkable unity and never-give-up spirit. Celebrate this triumph with the mighty Chennai Super Kings! 🙌🎉 #WhistlePodu #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/dsRrdS4FDW— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 29, 2023