IPL 2023: Twitter erupts in joy as Chennai Super Kings win 5th IPL title

After three days of unbelievable drama, Chennai Super Kings emerged on the top as they beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to lift their fifth IPL title – joint-most with Mumbai Indians. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad erupted in joy after CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed ten off the last two balls to help his team cross the line.

The match that was supposed to start and finish on May 28th began a day later, on May 29th, while the result came the next day - May 30th.

Batting first in this rain-hit contest, Gujarat got off to a flying start, with both openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha stitching another fifty-plus stand for the first wicket. After Dhoni affected an incredible stumping to dismiss Gill, left-hander batter Sai Sudharsan came to the crease and decided to make this evening his own.

Alongside Saha, who became the oldest player to score a fifty in an IPL final, Sai slammed every CSK bowler to all parts of the ground, and courtesy of his record-breaking 96 off 47 balls, which included eight fours and six sixes, Gujarat put up a mammoth 214 for four in 20 overs.

CSK’s innings began with a four before rain halted the play for nearly three hours. After several rain interruptions and inspections that followed, play resumed past mid night, with CSK needing 171 to win from 15 overs.